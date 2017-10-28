Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving

Tiger Woods has pleaded guilty to reckless driving and been sentenced to a year's probation.

The 41-year-old was found passed out in his car with prescription drugs in his system five months ago.

He appeared at Palm Beach County Courthouse on Friday where he made a plea agreement in which his driving under the influence (DUI) charge was dropped.

In accepting the reckless driving charge he agreed to pay a 250 US dollar (£190) fine.

Documents released by the court also showed he agreed to make a 250 dollar payment to Palm Beach County Victim Services plus pay other court costs.

Woods was required to attend a DUI school and complete 50 hours' community service but Judge Sandra Bosso-Pardo was told by state prosecutors he had already fulfilled the latter with work at the Tiger Woods Foundation.

The golfer has been instructed to submit to random drug testing and could face a jail sentence of up to 90 days if he breaks the terms of his probation.

Woods was arrested in the early hours of May 29 when officers found him unconscious in his awkwardly-parked Mercedes about 15 miles from his home in Jupiter, Florida.

A toxicology report released in August revealed Woods had two different painkillers, a sleeping drug and anti-anxiety medication in his system but no alcohol.

Woods has not competed since February because of problems with a back injury, on which he has had four operations.