Windy especially in the north and east

Today

Windy, with gales in the north. Gusty to the east of high ground too, especially in the north east. Largely cloudy in the north and west with patchy rain, mostly across western hills. Elsewhere, some bright or sunny spells possible.

Tonight

Staying windy along eastern coasts, winds easing elsewhere. Cloud slowly clearing southwards, accompanied by some patchy rain. Otherwise, cold in the north, with a grass frost and isolated showers later.