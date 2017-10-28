X Factor live shows begin 'without Simon Cowell'

Simon Cowell will not be appearing on the first live show of the X Factor after falling down the stairs of his London home.

The judge was reportedly rushed to hospital on Friday after the fall but was photographed flashing a thumbs up when he returned hours later.

It is expected he will miss the show on Saturday, according to The Sun, but he will reportedly return on Sunday.

He told the paper on Friday: "I'm feeling OK. I fainted.

"I will be back but I don't know about tomorrow."

His predicted absence for the first live show means it is likely his category of the groups will no longer perform on Saturday as planned.

Instead Louis Walsh and Sharon Osbourne's categories will now appear on the show tonight and Simon's performers will be moved to Sunday's programme, according to the paper.

A source told the paper: “Simon is expected to be fine for Sunday’s show, but right now he needs as much rest as possible – every one knows he’s a workaholic and no one can stop him from returning".

The first live instalment of the singing competition will see the hopefuls tackle the theme of 'Express Yourself'.