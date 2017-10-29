A cold and clear night for many with light winds, this leading to a widespread frost by dawn. Showers affecting the northeast coast gradually fading away.

After a frosty morning cloud will spill across the north of the UK, giving patchy rain. A few showers for Norfolk but dry with sunny spells and light winds elsewhere.

Cloudy and milder on Tuesday and Wednesday with some rain in the northwest, and drier, brighter weather for the southeast.