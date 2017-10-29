Boy in critical condition after Trafford Centre bridge fall

Police are trying to ascertain how a teenager was left in a critical condition after falling from a bridge at the Trafford Centre.

The boy, 15, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital due to the fall on Saturday 28 October.

Following initial inquiries, police believed the teenager was involved in an altercation with a group of youths but this theory has not been discounted.

Five 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault, but four have now been released with no further action while one boy is still helping officers with their enquiries.