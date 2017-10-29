- ITV Report
Boy in critical condition after Trafford Centre bridge fall
Police are trying to ascertain how a teenager was left in a critical condition after falling from a bridge at the Trafford Centre.
The boy, 15, suffered serious injuries and remains in hospital due to the fall on Saturday 28 October.
Following initial inquiries, police believed the teenager was involved in an altercation with a group of youths but this theory has not been discounted.
Five 15-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of assault, but four have now been released with no further action while one boy is still helping officers with their enquiries.
Detective Sergeant Stephen Warriner, from GMP’s Trafford borough, said: “This is a tragic incident which has left a boy fighting for his life in hospital. My thoughts are with his family who are understandably beside themselves at this awful time.
“Since yesterday we have been analysing CCTV and speaking to witnesses to try and understand exactly what happened.
“But I would urge anyone who might have seen anything to please contact us immediately.
“We know this boy was in the shopping centre with a group of other boys before they went outside where he sadly fell.
“If you remember anything from that evening, no matter how small, I implore you to get in touch.”