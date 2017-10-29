Spanish prosecutors say top Catalan officials could face rebellion charges on Monday

Spanish prosecutors say top Catalan officials could face rebellion charges as soon as Monday if they continue to disobey direct rule.

Catalonia's ousted leader Carles Puigdemont and 12 members of the dismissed Catalan cabinet have been warned they could be charged with usurping others' functions if they refuse to obey the Spanish government.

The threat comes as Barcelona is set to host protest rallies on Sunday.

Mr Puigdemont has called for peaceful opposition to Madrid and said he and other fired officials will keep "working to build a free country" in a pre-recorded televised message.