Coronation Street's Bruno Langley leaves show after allegations of 'inappropriate behaviour'

Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley is no longer contracted to the show following allegations of inappropriate behaviour.

The actor, who played Todd Grimshaw in the ITV soap, issued a statement confirming his departure saying it had been the "fulfillment of a personal dream".

He said he would issue a full statement when he was "able to do so".

According to a source, the 34-year-old actor's contract on the show ended on October 26 following an internal ITV inquiry over the claims made against him of inappropriate behaviour by a woman at a Manchester nightclub.

An ITV spokesperson confirmed Langley's exit from the programme.

Langley made his debut in the show in 2001 and was the first openly gay character in the soap.

Langley said in a statement: "Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfillment of a personal dream.

"Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour.

"I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period."

He added: "I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so."