Lewis Hamilton wins fourth Formula 1 world title following a dramatic Mexican Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has become Formula One world champion for a fourth time following a dramatic Mexican Grand Prix.

Hamilton finished only ninth in the race following a collision with Sebastian Vettel in the opening lap.

Hamilton, 32, has now surpassed Sir Jackie Stewart by becoming the first British driver to win more than three championships.

Both Vettel and Hamilton sustained damage in the collision as Hamilton's Mercedes limped back to the pit lane with a right-rear puncture. Vettel stopped for repairs to his Ferrari's broken front wing and eventually crossed the line in fourth place.

"It doesn't feel real," Hamilton said. "That was not the kind of race I wanted, but I never gave up and that is what is important - what is in my heart - and that I kept going right to the end.

"I had a good start and I don't really know what happened in turn three. I gave him plenty of room, and I tried as hard as I could to come back."

Speaking about how he clinched the title, Hamilton added: "It was a horrible way to do it to be honest, but what could I do? As a driver you try and raise the bar and today was the most unusual."