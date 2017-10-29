Lynx called Lillith escapes from wildlife park in Wales

A Eurasian lynx escaped from a wildlife park in Wales on Sunday.

The young female, twice the size of a domestic cat, went missing from Borth Wild Animal Kingdom in Ceredigion.

The lynx, called Lillith, does not pose a danger to humans, the wildlife park said, but urged members of the public not to approach her.

"Phone the police or contact the zoo straight away,” the park said via Facebook. “We have fully-trained keepers on hand to deal with the situation."

"There have never been any recorded attacks of a lynx on a human, but they are a wild animal with sharp teeth and claws and will attack if cornered or trapped," the park added.

Lillith, who is a tan and white colour, with dark spots on her back and legs, has a distinctive "thick, stubby tail."

"Lynx can travel about 12 miles a day, but the chances are she hasn't gone far,” the park said.

"We will be putting out camera traps around the perimeter of the zoo and relying on sightings by the public.

"Once we learn her location and follow her trail pattern we can set up monitored traps to catch her."

Anyone with information about the missing lynx should contact Borth Wild Animal Kingdom on 01970 871224.