Mark Garnier: Minister investigated by Cabinet Office over claim he asked secretary to buy sex toys
International trade minister Mark Garnier will be investigated by the Cabinet Office over allegations he asked his secretary to buy sex toys.
Prime Minister Theresa May ordered the investigation and has also written to Commons Speaker John Bercow calling for a "new contractually binding grievance procedure to be set up for all MPs and their staff".
It comes amid reports four MPs have been caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct at Westminster.
Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt confirmed on ITV's Peston on Sunday his cabinet colleague Mr Garnier will be investigated to determine whether he broke ministerial rules.
The claims against Mr Garnier were reported by the Mail on Sunday. The report quoted the 53-year-old as saying he did not deny the claims.
However, Mr Hunt suggested the minister may not have broken the ministerial code.
"The facts of (the report) are in dispute so the Cabinet Office are going to look at it and see if there is a breach," he said.
Mr Hunt also confirmed Prime Minister Theresa May will be writing to Commons Speaker John Bercow to ask for his advice on how the culture at Westminster could be changed amid separate allegations of harassment.
"She's said today she's going to write to the speaker because it's a cross-party issue," Mr Hunt told Robert Peston.
A Conservative spokesman later confirmed the PM was seeking the new "contractually binding grievance procedure".
He added: "Today, as a result of allegations about a serving minister, the Prime Minister has also asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an immediate investigation to see whether those reported actions break the Ministerial Code.”
Mr Hunt also said he recognised the accusation that politicians do not practice what they preach.
"I think people at home will be quite angry about this," the health secretary said. "In our own back yard we don't live up to (those) standards."
"My view is if you had a daughter leaving university ... as a mum or a dad you would want to be confident she wouldn't be subjected to this kind of behaviour."
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has called for MPs who engage in a "warped and degrading culture" to be held accountable for their actions.
In a speech on Saturday he said the culture where the abuse of women is accepted and normalised "thrives in the corridors of power, including Westminster".
His warning follows reports that four MPs have been caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct at Westminster.
The MPs, two Labour and two Conservative, have been accused of harassing or propositioning young women inappropriately according to The Times.
The Guardian also reported four MPs were involved in allegations of misconduct.
It was not clear if the papers are referring to the same individuals.
Mrs May has called the allegations "deeply concerning"and warned that anyone found to have behaved inappropriately would face "serious action".