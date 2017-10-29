Mark Garnier: Minister investigated by Cabinet Office over claim he asked secretary to buy sex toys

International trade minister Mark Garnier will be investigated by the Cabinet Office over allegations he asked his secretary to buy sex toys.

Prime Minister Theresa May ordered the investigation and has also written to Commons Speaker John Bercow calling for a "new contractually binding grievance procedure to be set up for all MPs and their staff".

It comes amid reports four MPs have been caught up in allegations of sexual misconduct at Westminster.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt confirmed on ITV's Peston on Sunday his cabinet colleague Mr Garnier will be investigated to determine whether he broke ministerial rules.

The claims against Mr Garnier were reported by the Mail on Sunday. The report quoted the 53-year-old as saying he did not deny the claims.

However, Mr Hunt suggested the minister may not have broken the ministerial code.

"The facts of (the report) are in dispute so the Cabinet Office are going to look at it and see if there is a breach," he said.

Mr Hunt also confirmed Prime Minister Theresa May will be writing to Commons Speaker John Bercow to ask for his advice on how the culture at Westminster could be changed amid separate allegations of harassment.