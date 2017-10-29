Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade honours earthquake rescuers

Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade has taken place, this year honouring the rescuers and paying tribute to the victims of the recent earthquakes that killed almost 500 people.

A sculpture made in tribute to the rescuers was part of the parade, a raised fist made of helmets, pick axes and broken rubble rolled ahead of hundreds of walking skeletons and costumed dancers.

A raised fist was the signal the rescuers gave for silence to hear if anyone was trapped under the rubble left by the most recent quakes.

It "has become a national and international symbol," said parade coordinator Julio Blasina.

Contingents of men, women and dogs followed behind the float, who had searched for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings.