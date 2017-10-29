- ITV Report
Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade honours earthquake rescuers
Mexico City's Day of the Dead parade has taken place, this year honouring the rescuers and paying tribute to the victims of the recent earthquakes that killed almost 500 people.
A sculpture made in tribute to the rescuers was part of the parade, a raised fist made of helmets, pick axes and broken rubble rolled ahead of hundreds of walking skeletons and costumed dancers.
A raised fist was the signal the rescuers gave for silence to hear if anyone was trapped under the rubble left by the most recent quakes.
It "has become a national and international symbol," said parade coordinator Julio Blasina.
Contingents of men, women and dogs followed behind the float, who had searched for survivors amid the rubble of collapsed buildings.
Mexico City's central Zocalo plaza was filled by the papier mache dead, skeletal Catrina figures and candle-covered shrines where people were invited to place photographs of those killed in two recent earthquakes.
"We had an obligation to pay tribute to the fallen, while transmitting the message that the city is still standing," Blasina said.
This year's parade featured a kilometer-and-a-half of floats honoring the celebration, which is a combination of pre-Hispanic and other traditions.
White, orange, purple and black paper cut-outs covered part of the Zocalo - the main square in Mexico City.
Beneath them were papier mache skeletons with rescue vests and helmets, symbolising volunteers from the regions affected by the earthquakes, including Oaxaca, Chiapas, Morelos, Puebla and Guerrero. Other skeletons represented victims.
"We must not forget that the country is in mourning because there are many who do not have a home," said Guadalupe Perez, whose apartment was badly damaged in a quake. "But this is a beautiful party, unique in the world."
Mexico's Day of the Dead celebrations traditionally consisted of quiet family gatherings at the graves of their departed loved ones bringing them music, drink and conversation.