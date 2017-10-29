Police need funding boost to tackle rising crime and terrorism, according to APCC

More money is needed for the police, according to the APCC. Credit: PA

Hundreds of millions of pounds in additional funding is required to help police tackle crime, the Home Office has been warned. An additional £440 million is needed in 2018/19 and £845 million in 2019/20 to counter increasing crime rates and the increased threat of terrorism, the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) said. A requirement of a further 5,000 police officers for local duties and 1,100 more armed officers would be funded by the increase. This comes after official figures showed a 13% increase in the number of offences recorded in the year to June. The APCC, which supports Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) and local policing bodies across England and Wales, gathered evidence from 43 forces at the request of the Home Office.

There's an increased threat of terrorism. Credit: PA

Police spending has been protected in real terms until 2020, but the national body said changes in demand meant the current agreement is not sufficient. The proposed additional funding for police would represent an increase of between 1.5% and 2% above inflation each year. Roger Hirst, APCC finance lead, said the funding settlement "no longer ensures the resilience of police forces" to respond to increased demand. He added: "We want to put the service on the front foot, enabling the police to undertake early intervention and preventative activity and to increase service levels, and for this further funding is essential."

The APCC want more armed officers. Credit: PA