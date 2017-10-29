- ITV Report
-
First minister Nicola Sturgeon to apologise to gay men convicted of behalf of Scottish government
First minister Nicola Sturgeon will apologise to gay men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences on behalf of the Scottish government.
Ms Sturgeon's apology will be made on 7 November when new laws to automatically pardon those impacted by the previous legislation come in to place.
The announcement of the new law was made as part of Ms Sturgeon's government programme back in September. The change in legislation will also mean that such crimes will now be expunged from the records.
A Scottish Government spokesman said: “The First Minister will give a statement of apology to those convicted prior to 2001 under discriminatory laws against same-sex sexual activity that is now legal.
”The apology will be made on behalf of the Scottish Government for the treatment of homosexual men under previous governments and will coincide with the introduction of legislation to provide people convicted under these laws an automatic pardon.
"The Bill will right a historic wrong and give justice to those who found themselves unjustly criminalised simply because of who they loved.”
Justice Secretary Michael Matheson first confirmed the legislation in October 2016, after the UK government "talked out" the SNP's John Nicolson's private member's bill, which would have seen an automatic pardon of all living men with convictions.