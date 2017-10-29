First minister Nicola Sturgeon to apologise to gay men convicted of behalf of Scottish government

First minister Nicola Sturgeon will apologise to gay men convicted of now-abolished sexual offences on behalf of the Scottish government.

Ms Sturgeon's apology will be made on 7 November when new laws to automatically pardon those impacted by the previous legislation come in to place.

The announcement of the new law was made as part of Ms Sturgeon's government programme back in September. The change in legislation will also mean that such crimes will now be expunged from the records.