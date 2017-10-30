Ballet dancer slams Virgin for photoshopping hearing aid

A deaf ballet star has slammed health club chain Virgin Active for photoshopping out her hearing implant in an international advert.

Simone Botha Welgemoed, 27, has been deaf since birth and was fitted with a Cochlear implant in 1992.

But when she saw the gym advert that she had modeled for, the internationally-acclaimed dancer realised her implant had been airbrushed out.

The South African performer said: "I was shockingly surprised and it felt like somebody just dropped a bucket of water on me.

"I couldn't believe what I saw when my sister tagged me in the Virgin advertisement on Instagram, I couldn't believe what I saw.