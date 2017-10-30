Blackpool's iconic seafront gets £27.1 million flood defence system

The seafront at Blackpool has been given a £27.1 million upgrade to defend the town from floods.

The scheme, installed at Anchorsholme, aims to protect the town’s iconic trams and nearly 5,000 properties, safeguarding the Blackpool’s tourist industry for the next 100 years.

"Blackpool's iconic beachfront is visited by thousands of families each year,” said Environment Agency chairwoman Emma Howard Boyd.

"This new coastal defence, delivered in partnership with local councils, will better protect the town's popular tourist attractions as well as nearly 5,000 homes and businesses.

"It's great news and demonstrates how our work benefits people and the environment," she said.

Boyd will officially open the scheme on Monday.

Blackpool Council's cabinet member for environmental services, Cllr Fred Jackson, said: "We now have a sea wall that will provide much stronger flood protection for years to come.

"We also have a wonderful new promenade for all to enjoy which makes access from the seafront to the park and town so much easier."

Floods minister Therese Coffey called the defence “brilliant news for the community.”

The Blackpool council scheme has been funded by the Environment Agency through government grant aid and delivered by contractor Balfour Beatty.