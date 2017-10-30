Ousted Catalan officials accused of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement

Two separatists on the streets of Barcelona. Credit: PA

Spanish prosecutors are seeking charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement against ousted Catalan Cabinet officials. The charges carry jail terms of up to 30 years if found guilty. Spain's attorney general has not ordered their immediate arrest but wants the officials in court in Madrid within a week. The announcement came as Catalonia's civil servants returned to work for the first time since Spain's central government rejected an independence declaration by imposing direct control. Madrid had warned that sacked regional leaders face criminal charges if they attempt to perform any official duties. Catalans are waiting to see if the ousted leaders will defy their firing and face arrest, escalating a political crisis that already appears to have no easy way out.

Speculation raged about the whereabouts of the dismissed Catalan president Carles Puigdemont and his deposed cabinet, whose reaction will be key to whether Madrid's takeover will be smooth or face opposition. As staff arrived at the headquarters of the Catalan government in Barcelona, Mr Puigdemont posted a photo on Instagram of a courtyard at the seat of the regional presidency building. Both the Catalan and Spanish national flags waved from the top of the building.

The ambiguous Instagram post, accompanied by the words "Good morning" in Catalan and a smiley emoticon, left many guessing whether he was inside the building. There was no indication of when the photo was taken. As dozens of journalists, curious onlookers and bemused tourists gathered in the square outside the Gothic government palace in central Barcelona, at least one portrait of Mr Puigdemont was still hanging on a wall inside the Generalitat building. He is likely to be accused of rebellion on Monday for pushing ahead with secession. Spain's government has said the ousted leaders could be charged with usurping others' functions if they attempt to carry on working. At least one member of the ousted government defied his dismissal by showing up at work and posting a photo on Twitter from his formal office. "In the office, exercising the responsibilities entrusted to us by the people of Catalonia," said Josep Rull, who until last week was the region's senior official in charge of territorial affairs.

Catalan police officers stand guard the entrance of the Palau Generalitat in Barcelona Credit: PA