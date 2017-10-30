Credit: PA

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's business associate Rick Gates are facing a number of charges brought by the investigation into collusion between Russia and Trump's election campaign. The pair face decades in prison and millions of dollars in fines if found guilty of the charges. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges. Manafort potentially faces up to 80 years in prison, according to a review of the federal charges and the relevant statutes by the Associated Press. Gates, who also worked for the Trump campaign, faces up to 70 years. Prosecutors could still file additional charges against the pair. Here is a summary of the charges and the potential penalties.

Conspiracy Against the United States

Both men are charged with conspiring together and with others to knowingly and intentionally defraud and commit crimes against the United States between 2006 and 2017. If found guilty, each potentially faces up to five years in prison and up to $10,000 (£7,500) in fines.

Conspiracy to Launder Money

Both men are charged with conspiring together and with others to transfer funds from outside the United States to and through places inside the country without properly disclosing the transactions or paying required federal taxes. Penalties for this count include up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of either $500,000 (£375,000) or twice the monetary value of the property involved in the transaction, whichever is greater.

Failure to File Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts

For counts three to six, the indictment alleges that for each calendar year between 2012 and 2015, Manafort failed to disclose to the US Treasury Department that he had a financial interest in and authority over bank accounts in a foreign country involving more than $10,000 (£7,500). Penalties include up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the four counts and fines of up to $100,000 (£70,500), or up to 50% of the total value for the transactions, for each of the four years in the counts.

Failure to File Reports of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts

Counts seven to nine allege between 2012 and 2014 Gates failed to disclose to the US Treasury Department that he had a financial interest in and authority over bank accounts in a foreign country involving more than $10,000 (£7,500). Penalties include up to 10 years in federal prison for each of the four counts and fines of up to $100,000 (£70,500), or up to 50% of the total value for the transactions, for each of the four years in the counts.

Unregistered Agent of a Foreign Principal

Prosecutors allege both men failed to register with the US attorney general as foreign agents of the government of Ukraine, the Part of Regents and Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych between 2008 and 2014. Penalties include up to five years in federal prison and up to $10,000 (£7,500) in fines.

False and misleading statements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act

The indictment alleges that both men made multiple false statements to federal officials in relation to their failure to register as foreign agents of the Ukrainian government. Penalties include up to five years in federal prison and up to $10,000 (£7,500) in fines.

False Statements