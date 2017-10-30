Chilly as October draws to a close

A cold theme to end the month as temperatures remain on the stingy side - a total contrast to the last three years when October has seen temperatures above average with above 20C over Halloween.

Temperatures slip again tonight but remain above freezing so not as cold as last night with just a slight patchy frost in places by dawn.

Chilly tomorrow with rain into western Scotland. Showery rain through Northern Ireland, the north west, parts of Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Cloudy skies will mean sunshine in short supply and it'll remain very chilly too.