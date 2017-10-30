Former Trump aide hands himself into police over Russia inquiry

Trump's ex-campaign chair has handed himself into police in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US president's campaign.

Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates surrendered to authorities on Monday and are expected to appear in court in Washington later.

A team headed by special counsel Robery Mueller is investigating whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.

Manafort has been indicted on charges of conspiracy against the US, money laundering and other charges.

The charges against Gates have yet to be made public.