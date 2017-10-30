- ITV Report
Former Trump aide hands himself into police over Russia inquiry
Trump's ex-campaign chair has handed himself into police in the investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the US president's campaign.
Paul Manafort and his former business associate Rick Gates surrendered to authorities on Monday and are expected to appear in court in Washington later.
A team headed by special counsel Robery Mueller is investigating whether the Kremlin worked with associates of the Trump campaign to tip the 2016 presidential election.
Manafort has been indicted on charges of conspiracy against the US, money laundering and other charges.
The charges against Gates have yet to be made public.
Manafort has long been the subject of a longstanding FBI investigation into his dealings in Ukraine and work for the country’s former president, Viktor Yanukovych.
His home was raided by FBI agents searching for tax and international banking records earlier this year.
The Associated Press confirmed Gates would turn himself in. He is expected to face charges later in the day.
The White House has declined to comment.