'I was lunged at on a regular basis in Westminster,' says former Labour advisor

A former Labour advisor has revealed she was "lunged at on a regular basis" when she worked in Westminster.

Ayesha Hazarika said she didn't complain at the time because she feared she would not be believed and that it could end her career.

It follows claims up to 36 MPs, including 20 ministers, have been accused of inappropriate behaviour towards women.

Speaking to ITV's Good Morning Britain, Ms Hazarika said: "When I entered Westminster at the age of 21 somebody lunged at me on a regular basis.

"I was quite young. I felt embarrassed and like it was my fault. I thought no one would believe me.

"In Westminster you trade on power. A lot of MPs can make or break your career.

"I was ambitious. I didn't want to mark myself out as a troublemaker. I was just a temporary staff member at that point as well."