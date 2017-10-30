John Bercow calls for 'zero tolerance of sexual harassment and bullying' at Westminster

John Bercow said political parties must 'live up to their responsibilities'. Credit: PA

There must be "zero tolerance of sexual harassment or bullying" in Parliament, John Bercow has said, adding that allegations of this "culture" between MPs and their staff are "disturbing". In a statement to MPs, the Speaker of the House of Commons said Theresa May's call for a Commons-wide mediation scheme should be considered, but stresses that political parties must "live up to their responsibilities". "Make no mistake, there is a need for change," he added. Mr Bercow's statement follows mounting reports of abusive and inappropriate behaviour towards women at Westminster. It follows claims International Trade Minister Mark Garnier asked his secretary to buy sex toys and called her "sugar tits". A list of 13 MPs facing harassment has been circulating at Westminster, according to the Daily Telegraph, while the Guido Fawkes website claimed Tory aides had compiled a spreadsheet of 36 Conservative MPs - including 20 ministers - accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Trade Minister Mark Garnier is said to have asked his secretary to buy him sex toys. Credit: PA

Mr Bercow called on the Commons Standards Committee to add to the code of conduct a new rule that "a member must treat all those who work in Parliament with dignity, courtesy and respect", as recommended by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards. Outlining steps he would take, the Speaker said he would invite the Commons Commission, which in 2014 provided a helpline for MPs' staff to raise concerns, to consider what further measures it could take to toughen up the complaints regime. And he said he would refer "the whole issue of sexual harassment" to the Commons Reference Group on Representation and Inclusion, which he established last year. But he stressed: "Members' staff are of course employed by individual Members. That means that they cannot simply be treated as if they were parliamentary employees. Nor of course can Members."

Andrea Leadsom proposed a number of reforms to the current system. Credit: PA

Mr Bercow said he was glad to see the Prime Minister, Jeremy Corbyn and other leaders acknowledge their responsibilities to deal with sexual misconduct within their parties. He said the PM's Sunday letter had "very candidly" admitted "the difficulties the Conservative Party has had in introducing the sort of mandatory grievance scheme which some other parties have introduced in recent years". The Speaker went on: "It does not require my intervention for the party to adopt an effective grievance scheme. "I hope that all parties will rapidly and thoroughly review the arrangements they have in place to ensure that they are credible, enforceable, accessible, transparent and comprise an independent element. "That latter notion that any complaint system and grievance procedure must satisfy constituents as well as colleagues strikes me as important." Concluding, Mr Bercow added: "I hope I have the support of the House in calling for these issues to be resolved swiftly and decisively. It should not require endless debate and discussion. For my part as Speaker I am happy to do whatever I can. Others must do likewise." Speaking after Mr Bercow, Leader of the Commons, Andrea Leadsom added that the "urgent issue... must be addressed" and that "better support" was "vital", branding current harassment procedures "inadequate".

Harriet Harman said it was a 'good thing' the allegations had been exposed. Credit: PA

Responding to an urgent question in the House of Commons, Ms Leadsom told how the "public expect MPs to display the highest standards" and added that investigations into the allegations were underway. The Conservative MP called for an independent support team to deal with allegations of sexual harassment or abuse against people working in the Houses of Parliament. Ms Leadsom proposed a number of reforms to the system:

Everyone in Parliament shoud "have the right to feel at ease as they go about their work"

The existing confidential helpline must be strengthened as a "dedicated support team" with more resources

The support team should be able to recommend the onward referral of a case to ensure "appropriate investigation and action"

Specialised pastoral support should be available to anyone in distress as a consequence of their treatment in the workplace

The support team should "strongly recommend" that any criminal allegations are reported to the police