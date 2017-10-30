Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta wins presidency in disputed vote

Uhuru Kenyatta has been re-elected president of Kenya following a controversial election and a nullified vote.

Mr Kenyatta won a second four-year term with 98% of ballots cast after main opposition leader Raila Odinga withdrew over claims the election was a scam.

He had called on supporters to boycott the election, meaning voting did not take place in 23 of Kenya's 290 constituencies.

An initial vote in August, where Mr Kenyatta also triumphed, was labelled void by the African country's Supreme Court.

Violence then marred attempts at re-running the election.

On Monday incumbent Mr Kenyatta was declared the winner of last week's vote by the election commission chief.