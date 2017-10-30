Saudi Arabia to allow women into sports stadiums as of next year

Saudi Arabia will allow women into sports stadiums as of next year in the kingdom's latest attempt to improve its image around the world.

Female spectators will have to sit in the "family section" - an area separate from the male-only crowd.

The General Sports Authority described Sunday's decision as one that will allow "families" into the stadiums, a term authorities use to refer to public spaces that accommodate women.

The three major sports stadiums in the cities of Riyadh, Jiddah and Dammam will undergo renovations to accommodate families, reversing years of long-standing practice to allow only men into the stadiums.

Last month women were allowed for the first time into the Riyadh stadium for national day celebrations.