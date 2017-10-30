Unsending WhatsApp messages: Everything you need to know

WhatsApp is rolling out a feature allowing users to unsend messages, making them disappear from the phones of everyone involved in a chat.

The feature, called “Delete for Everyone”, will mean people can delete embarrassing, wrongly-sent or error-ridden messages.

The only catch is that users can only delete messages within seven minutes of sending them, and both you and the recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp.

It is of course also possible that the recipients will see your message before you delete it.

A note on the messaging service's website says: "Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat.

"This is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake.

"Messages you successfully delete for everyone will be replaced with 'This message was deleted' in your recipients' chats. Similarly, if you see 'This message was deleted' in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone."