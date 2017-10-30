- ITV Report
Unsending WhatsApp messages: Everything you need to know
WhatsApp is rolling out a feature allowing users to unsend messages, making them disappear from the phones of everyone involved in a chat.
The feature, called “Delete for Everyone”, will mean people can delete embarrassing, wrongly-sent or error-ridden messages.
The only catch is that users can only delete messages within seven minutes of sending them, and both you and the recipient must be using the latest version of WhatsApp.
It is of course also possible that the recipients will see your message before you delete it.
A note on the messaging service's website says: "Deleting messages for everyone allows you to delete specific messages you have sent to either a group or an individual chat.
"This is particularly useful if you sent a message to the wrong chat or if the message you sent contains a mistake.
"Messages you successfully delete for everyone will be replaced with 'This message was deleted' in your recipients' chats. Similarly, if you see 'This message was deleted' in a chat, it means that the sender deleted their message for everyone."
How to delete WhatsApp messages
- Make sure you and the recipient(s) are using the latest version of WhatsApp for Android, iPhone or Windows Phone.
- Open WhatsApp and go to the chat containing the message you wish to delete
- Tap and hold the message
- Choose "delete" from the menu that appears and then tap "delete for everyone"
- You can also select more than one message to delete multiple messages at once
- Everyone in the chat will see a "This message was deleted" note
- But you will not be notified if deleting for everyone was not successful.