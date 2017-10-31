What does an interest rate rise mean for savers?

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates by 0.25% on Thursday, the first time they have gone up in more than a decade.

While the increase is bad news for those with mortgages and other money borrowed, it is welcome news for savers.

If the interest rate on a savings account rises by 0.25%, then for every £100 the saver has in that account, they will earn an 25p per year.

With the economy in a sluggish state and households feeling their finances squeezed due to rising costs, the Bank hopes that a small increase in interest rates could curb inflation and strengthen sterling.

If interest rates do rise on Thursday, it will be the first time they have done since 2007.

Ten years ago, interest rate for the average easy access savings account was 4.05%, so for every £1,000 someone had in the bank, they would earn £40.50 in interest per year.

Fast forward 10 years and the average interest rate stands at 0.39%, so for the same amount of money, a saver would earn just £3.90 per year.