- ITV Report
British Airways staff end long-running strike action after agreeing new pay deal
British Airways cabin crew have ended a lengthy dispute over pay after agreeing a new deal on salaries.
Some 85 days of industrial action, including weeks' worth of walk-outs, were taken by staff.
Members of union Unite in BA's so-called mixed fleet, who joined the firm in 2010 and beyond, argued they were on lower pay than colleagues.
Unite also claimed that earnings for its members were advertised between £21,000 and £25,000 but in reality started at just over £12,000 plus £3-an-hour flying pay.
Strikes began in December last year, meaning industrial action lasted more than 10 months.
Unite general secretary Len McCluskey praised the "determination" and "solidarity" of cabin crew and union members in securing the deal.
"Through thick and thin Unite members stuck together to secure a decent pay rise and a just resolution to this long-running dispute," he said.
"Unite looks forward to continuing to work with British Airways in representing our members and ensuring the airline goes from strength to strength in these uncertain times."
A BA spokesperson said they were "pleased" the dispute had been resolved.