British Airways staff end long-running strike action after agreeing new pay deal

British Airways cabin crew have ended a lengthy dispute over pay after agreeing a new deal on salaries.

Some 85 days of industrial action, including weeks' worth of walk-outs, were taken by staff.

Members of union Unite in BA's so-called mixed fleet, who joined the firm in 2010 and beyond, argued they were on lower pay than colleagues.

Unite also claimed that earnings for its members were advertised between £21,000 and £25,000 but in reality started at just over £12,000 plus £3-an-hour flying pay.

Strikes began in December last year, meaning industrial action lasted more than 10 months.