Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont ordered to appear before Spanish judge

Carles Puigdemont has been ordered to appear before a Spanish judge for questioning over Catalonia's controversial independence vote.

The ousted regional president and his Catalan cabinet colleagues have all been summoned as prosecutors seek charges of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement.

It comes as Mr Puigdemont spoke from Brussels earlier on Tuesday where he said he was acting "in freedom and safety".

The deposed leader fled to Belgium shortly after Catalonia declared independence from Spain following its independence referendum at the start of the month.

Mr Puigdemont said he would remain in Brussels for as long as it took to guarantee him a fair judicial process.