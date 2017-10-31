Weather: Chilly but calm and cloudy

After a hat trick of warm Halloweens in recent years with temperatures above 20C since 2014 today marks a chilly end to the month.

Conditions will be cloudy and calm but temperatures will not reach higher than 14C.

There will be rain for parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and north-western England to give a damp end to the day for those out Trick or Treating.

Thicker cloud will produce some patchy drizzle in the east Midlands and East Anglia.

Elsewhere it will be mostly dry but sunshine will be in short supply.

It will be very chilly this evening and overnight as temperatures slip in rural spots.