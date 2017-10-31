Some 126 million Americans exposed to Russian disinformation on Facebook around 2016 vote

As many as 126 million Americans were exposed to Russia-backed content uploaded to Facebook around the 2016 US presidential election, the social network revealed on Tuesday. In total around 80,000 posts were uploaded to the site by Russian operatives, with most of the content focusing on wedge issues in American culture, Reuters reported. The figures were revealed by Facebook ahead of the company’s appearance at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing where it will assess Moscow's manipulation of the network to influence the vote. Twitter and Google are also scheduled to appear.

US intelligence services have said Russia's efforts favoured candidate Trump. Credit: PA

The content, published between June 2015 and August 2017, was posted from a Russian internet research agency with ties to the Kremlin, according to The Washington Post. Facebook has since removed the posts and reported the accounts to US officials. Facebook's general counsel Colin Stretch said: "These actions run counter to Facebook's mission of building community and everything we stand for.” "And we are determined to do everything we can to address this new threat." The Judiciary Committee is probing Russia’s disinformation campaign targeting the 2016 vote. Russia has denied all wrongdoing.