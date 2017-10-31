Former Army officer wins Great British Bake Off after Prue spoiler

Former Army officer Sophie Faldo has won The Great British Bake Off - sparking mixed opinions from viewers.

She was named the winner on Tuesday night's final of the Channel 4 contest, after presenting three varieties of bread, delicately iced ginger biscuits and a show-stopping entremet cake inspired by honey bees.

But as she beat fellow finalists Steven Carter-Bailey and Kate Lyon to the coveted culinary crown, many fans said they would have judged the finale differently.

As viewers shared their opinions on Twitter, many continued to mourn the elimination of drama student Liam earlier in the series.

"Not my winner," commented one, while another said: "Based on the series, should have been Steven."

Another said: "Nooooo Kate Kate Kate #kate," while one shared a photo of Liam and joked: "The true winner."

But Faldo's victory delighted a wave of fans who have been impressed by her technical skills and creativity with unusual flavours throughout the series.