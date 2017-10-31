Stakes on 'crack cocaine' betting machines to be cut in government gambling review

The Government is to cut the maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals from £100 to between £2 and £50.

Dubbed the 'crack cocaine of gambling', the machines are said to be dangerously addictive.

Under current rules, they allow players to fritter away £300 a minute.

The announcement is part of a package of measures announced in the Government's gambling review.

Culture minister Tracey Crouch said: "It is vital that we strike the right balance between socially-responsible growth and protecting the most vulnerable, including children, from gambling-related harm."

Strengthening the code on responsible gambling advertising and responsible gamblinginitiatives are also being considered.

A 12-week consultation on the new measures will now take place.