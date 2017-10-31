- ITV Report
Japan man arrested after 'nine bodies and severed heads' found in apartment
Japanese police have arrested a man after finding "multiple" dismembered bodies in his apartment in a city southwest of Tokyo.
Investigators found what they believe are the bodies of nine people, in cool boxes while searching for a missing 23-year-old woman, a police spokesman said.
The 27-year-old suspect, Takahiro Shiraishi, confessed to cutting up the bodies and hiding them in cold-storage cases, the spokesman added.
Broadcaster NHK said police believed the bodies of eight women and one man were hidden in the apartment. The missing woman is thought to be one of them.
Local media said police first found the severed heads of two victims in coolers in the apartment's entryway after neighbour's said they noticed foul smells near the apartment.
Shiraishi told police that he dismembered the bodies in his bathroom, and disposed some of the body parts out with the rubbish, Kyodo News agency reported.
According to local media the missing woman had contacted Shiraishi via social media seeking someone for a suicide pact, and the two were captured by security cameras outside of train stations near to the suspect's apartment.