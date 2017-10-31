- ITV Report
FBI says it will release remaining JFK files in coming weeks
The FBI said it will release all its previously withheld files on the assassination of John F Kennedy in the next few weeks.
The records will be published with some redactions to protect the identities of individuals who helped investigators probing his death, the agency said on Tuesday.
By law, all government documents related to the 1963 assassination in Dallas were scheduled to be released last week. However, President Donald Trump said he had approved requests from the CIA and FBI to withhold some documents for reasons of national security.
The remaining records will be placed online along with the cache already made available by The National Archives.
"The limited redactions relate to individuals who provided information during the course of the investigation, and whose lives may be at risk if they are publicly identified," FBI spokeswoman Susan McKee said.
"Every effort is being made to lift the remaining redactions going forward as those personal safety concerns are balanced with the goal of maximum transparency."