FBI says it will release remaining JFK files in coming weeks

The FBI said it will release all its previously withheld files on the assassination of John F Kennedy in the next few weeks.

The records will be published with some redactions to protect the identities of individuals who helped investigators probing his death, the agency said on Tuesday.

By law, all government documents related to the 1963 assassination in Dallas were scheduled to be released last week. However, President Donald Trump said he had approved requests from the CIA and FBI to withhold some documents for reasons of national security.

The remaining records will be placed online along with the cache already made available by The National Archives.