John Noakes goes out with a bang as ashes are shot into sky in a firework

John Noakes's wife watches as their son lights the firework. Credit: SWNS

Former Blue Peter daredevil John Noakes went out with a bang when his ashes were sent skyward in a firework display, as per his final wish. With a group of 25 friends and family gathered, his son lit a Roman Candle strapped to his ashes on the grounds of his old school near Halifax, West Yorkshire. Mr Noakes had asked that half his ashes should be scattered at Rishworth School and the other half in Majorca, where he spent his later years. As the children's programme's longest-serving presenter, Mr Noakes became famous for coining the catchphrase "Get down Shep", as he tried to tame his border collie side kick on set.

Peter Purves, Lesley Judd, Valerie Singleton and John Noakes with dog Shep in 1972. Credit: PA

Mr Noakes, who died in May aged 83, and had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, had excelled in cross country running and gymnastics during his time at the school. Family friend Wendy Astin, 78, said: "The ceremony was lovely - like a daytime firework display. "It worked a treat. "Afterwards we served his favourite meal - potted meat sandwiches, sausage rolls, fruit cake and red wine." Mr Noakes was known as the adventurer and clown on Blue Peter and two of his exploits stand out as seeing him high up in the sky. In 1973 the RAF Falcons asked Mr Noakes if he would like to make a freefall jump. He became the first civilian in Britain to perform a five-mile freefall, gaining himself a place in the Guinness Book of Records, and was the first television presenter in Britain to talk to a camera while falling midair.

Former Blue Peter presenters (L-R) Peter Purves, Valerie Singleton and John Noakes in 2003. Credit: PA