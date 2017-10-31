Kate reveals she's teaching Prince George to play tennis... but it's not going so well

The tennis-loving Duchess of Cambridge has told how she is trying to teach Prince George the game but he "only wants to whack the ball".

She was speaking to Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) coach Sam Richardson during a visit to the headquarters of British tennis at the national tennis centre in London.

Mr Richardson said: "She asked what kind of stuff George should be doing. He is interested in tennis but being four, he just wants to whack the ball."

He said:"You have to wait for them to show interest."

Mr Richardson, who heads up the LTA's Tennis for Kids grassroots programme which teaches the game to youngsters, said: "She said she had also spoken to Judy Murray, who advised her to take the racket away and just focus on skills."