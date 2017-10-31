- ITV Report
Kate reveals she's teaching Prince George to play tennis... but it's not going so well
The tennis-loving Duchess of Cambridge has told how she is trying to teach Prince George the game but he "only wants to whack the ball".
She was speaking to Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) coach Sam Richardson during a visit to the headquarters of British tennis at the national tennis centre in London.
Mr Richardson said: "She asked what kind of stuff George should be doing. He is interested in tennis but being four, he just wants to whack the ball."
He said:"You have to wait for them to show interest."
Mr Richardson, who heads up the LTA's Tennis for Kids grassroots programme which teaches the game to youngsters, said: "She said she had also spoken to Judy Murray, who advised her to take the racket away and just focus on skills."
Kate, who is the LTA patron, proved to be a smash hit with tennis stars past, present and future during the visit.
Kate, who is pregnant with her third child, took part in a gentle children's training session.
The young players were "very excited to meet a princess", according to British number one Johanna Konta who attended as an ambassador for the Tennis for Kids grassroots scheme for five to eight-year-olds.
Kate joined in exercises with youngsters including Joe Edwards, eight, from East Sheen Primary School, and said: "I used to play a lot of tennis but I'm a bit unfit now."
She also retrieved low balls from the ground with her racket before hitting a button which served balls to wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett at 87mph.