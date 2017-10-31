Moment police free man being kept as modern day slave

Police have released footage of the moment they rescued a man who was being kept as a slave.

A 42-year-old man has been jailed for modern slavery offences after locking two victims in his loft, forcing them to work for little or no money and using violence against them.

Between May 2013 and June 2017, Edward Zielinski exploited the two Polish nationals, forcing them to urinate in bottles and one of them was made to work up to 20 hours a day.

The first victim came to the UK of his own accord in 2008 but got into debt with Zielinski's cousin and was subsequently forced to go to Nottingham to work for Zielinski to pay off his debt.

He made greetings cards and later worked for an employment agency while Zielinski controlled his finances, only paying him in cigarettes, alcohol, the occasional piece of clothing from a car boot sale and £10 in cash.