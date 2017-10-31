Netflix halts production of House of Cards over Kevin Spacey child sex assault claim

Netflix has said it is suspending the production of House of Cards following historical harassment allegations against the show's star Kevin Spacey.

Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp accused the 58-year-old of harassing him when he was a child, in an incident in 1986 - when Rapp was 14, and Spacey 26.

Netflix and Media Rights Capital said in a statement: "MRC and Netflix have decided to suspend production on House Of Cards season six, until further notice, to give us time to review the current situation and to address any concerns of our cast and crew."