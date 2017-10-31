- ITV Report
-
New York 'terror' attack: Six dead as pedestrians and cyclists deliberately hit in New York
At least six people have been killed and several people injured when a pickup truck deliberately hit pedestrians in an incident being treated as terrorism, according to NBC News.
One person has been arrested following the incident in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday.
Witnesses described seeing a vehicle driving down a popular cycling path near the World Trade Centre and hitting pedestrians before gunfire broke out.
A New York City official said that "multiple people" had been killed and several injured.
Police in large numbers were seen near to the scene.
The public are being urged to avoid the area.
More to follow...