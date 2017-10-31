Parachute trial: Husband 'better off' with wife alive, court hears

A British Army sergeant accused of tampering with his wife's parachute would benefit better financially if she was alive, a court has heard.

Emile Cilliers' alleged attempt to sabotage a sky dive and kill his partner Victoria would not necessarily have brought him a windfall of money.

Mrs Cilliers, 42, who sustained serious injuries during the botched jumped in April 2015, admitted to Winchester Crown Court that she wrongly believed any money from her death would go directly to her husband

But jurors were told that her life insurance policy made it "plain"payment would likely go to a legal representative or executor.

Mrs Cilliers, a free fall instructor with 2,600 jumps under her belt, is said to have had her parachute ropes deliberately manipulated.

Cilliers, 37, is accused of tampering with her equipment a day before the jump at Netheravon Airfield, Salisbury Plain.