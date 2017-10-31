Paralympians speak out against classification abuse

One of Britain's greatest Paralympians has claimed fellow athletes have been threatened with deselection if they speak out about abuse of the classification system.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson, who won 11 gold medals in her Paralympics career, told MPs the current system of determining an athletes category is neither fair nor transparent.

Those who wanted to speak out against abuse of the system - by those who may be misrepresenting a disability to get an edge in a specific category - have allegedly faced bullying and threats.

It was announced last week the classification rules would be revised.