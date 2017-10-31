President Trump and Melania give out halloween treats at the 'Haunted White House'

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania have been hosting Halloween celebrations at the White House. The President's official residence was transformed, covered in spider webs, bats and pumpkins.

The White House had a haunted look for Halloween. Credit: AP Images

The pair handed out treats and posed for photographs as a steady stream of children in Halloween costumes waited to greet them on the South Lawn.

Carefully selected trick-or-treaters collected sweets from the President and First Lady. Credit: AP Images

The 6,000 guests included pupils from 20 different schools in the Washington area, plus children of military families. They were invited to join the spooky festivities and wait in line to ask the all important question, "trick-or-treat?" The children took home gift bags which were reportedly filled with M&M's, homemade cookies and other sweets.

President Trump and Melania greet children in Halloween costumes. Credit: AP Images

Trump's administration joins the long list to have celebrated Halloween at the White House, which has been a tradition since the mid-20th century. Barack and Michelle Obama welcomed children from local schools and military families each year he was in office, except 2012, when Superstorm Sandy struck the East Coast.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump meet a 'trick or treater'. Credit: AP Images

This year's event just so happened to fall on the same day that some of Trump's associates were charged as part of an inquiry into alleged Russian meddling in the US election. But that didn't deter the President or his senior staff, many of who were among the guests.

President Trump and Melania hand out treats at the White House. Credit: AP Images

President Trump and First Lady Melania speak to their Halloween guests. Credit: AP Images

The President and First Lady handed out sweet treats to their White House guests. Credit: AP Images

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders and her family were among the guests. Credit: AP Images

Attorney General Jeff Sessions took his grandchildren along. Credit: AP Images