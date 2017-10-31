Prue Leith accidentally reveals Bake Off winner on Twitter

Prue Leith has expressed regret after accidentally revealing the winner of the Great British Bake Off on Twitter.

The show's new judge said she was "in too much of a state" to talk about the accidental reveal.

The judge tweeted in anticipation of tonight's Channel 4 finale: "No-one told me judging a GBBO final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo...."

The Tweet, which was later removed, also included the name of tonight's winner.

It came seconds after Leith announced that she would be returning to the show next year, along with Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.