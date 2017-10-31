- ITV Report
-
Prue Leith accidentally reveals Bake Off winner on Twitter
Prue Leith has expressed regret after accidentally revealing the winner of the Great British Bake Off on Twitter.
The show's new judge said she was "in too much of a state" to talk about the accidental reveal.
The judge tweeted in anticipation of tonight's Channel 4 finale: "No-one told me judging a GBBO final would be so emotional. I wanted them all to win. Bravo...."
The Tweet, which was later removed, also included the name of tonight's winner.
It came seconds after Leith announced that she would be returning to the show next year, along with Paul Hollywood, Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig.
Leith told reporters she was in Bhutan when she made the slip and said the time difference caused the confusion.
She said: "I'm in Bhutan. The time difference is massive. I thought that they got it six hours ago. I'm in too much of a state to talk about it. I f***** up."
Leith replaced Mary Berry when she decided not to move with the show from the BBC to Channel 4.
Fielding raised eyebrows when his name was announced along with Toksvig as replacements for hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.
Paul Hollywood was criticised when he decided to move with the ex-BBC programme, with fans saying that the show could be doomed.
The series was taken to Channel 4 by its former chief creative officer, Jay Hunt, who was later hired by Apple.
Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.