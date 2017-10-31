Weinstein UK sexual assault investigation widens

British police are now investigating claims of sexual assault from seven women against Harvey Weinstein.

Officers have received 11 separate allegations of sexual assault on dates ranging from the 1980s to 2015, both in London and outside the United Kingdom.

The Metropolitan Police said there have been no arrests over any of the allegations at this stage.

Allegations against Weinstein include claims that he used sex with aspiring actresses as a bargaining tool for roles.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie are among the actresses to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, while Rose McGowan said he raped her.

The movie mogul has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex.