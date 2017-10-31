Woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by MP accuses Parliament of failing to act

He was quite insistent on me sitting on the bed, at which point I really didn't feel comfortable, to the point where he pushed me on the bed and held me by the shoulders and tried to kiss me.

I made it very clear that was not what I wanted, but he was insistent, and pushed me back onto the bed and kind of held me there. I mean the shock soon turned into fear, I realised I was in quite a vulnerable situation, being in a foreign country, nobody knew where I was, and with someone a lot bigger and stronger than me.