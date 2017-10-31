- ITV Report
-
Woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by MP accuses Parliament of failing to act
A woman who says she was sexually assaulted by an MP while on a work trip abroad has accused Parliament of failing to act.
In the first TV interview with a victim since a sexual harassment scandal engulfed Parliament last week, Zara (not her real name) told ITV News the MP forced himself on her in a hotel room.
She managed to escape but when she reported the incident the following day, she says it wasn’t taken any further by parliamentary authorities. It’s understood that police interviewed the MP but couldn’t charge him as the alleged assault happened in a foreign country.
Zara said: “I don't think it was taken seriously whatsoever. Evidence would suggest that there was absolutely no action taken.”
When asked how she felt that essentially nothing had been done, Zara said she felt 'horrified' and 'isolated'.
The MP has strongly denied the allegation. The Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards has declined to comment to ITV News on individual cases.