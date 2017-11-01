2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics: Can they be the 'Peace Games'?

With the Winter Olympics in South Korea just 100 days away, amid the escalating crisis on the Korean peninsula, efforts are being stepped up to reassure participating nations they will be safe.

The competition, which takes place between February 9 and 25, will be held in the shadow of missile threats from North Korea.

It follows heightened tensions between the United States and Pyongyang over its nuclear programme, with each threatening to "destroy" the other.

As a close ally of the US, South Korea could be in the North's firing line if war were to break out.

On Wednesday, as the Olympic torch arrived in Seoul - where Donald Trump is set to arrive in a few days - it was a symbol to the world that the games will go on despite the continuing threat.