Blind runner to compete in New York marathon unaided using groundbreaking technology

A runner is aiming to be the first blind competitor in the New York City marathon using groundbreaking technology he helped develop.

Simon Wheatcroft, who has a degenerative eye disease and was registered blind at 17, is using a device that will let him know if he gets too close to other runners and warn him of obstacles in his path.

Called Wayband, the technology consists of an arm band that, using GPS, emits small vibrations to guide Mr Wheatcroft left and right.