A chilly night with some mist and fog developing and thickening up across southern and central Britain giving poor visibility and a chance of a slow morning rush hour. Cloudy skies will keep it grey and gloomy in these areas through much of the morning - as the misty low cloud and fog keeps it disappointingly dull and dreary. Brighter across parts of Cornwall. Northern Britain and Northern Ireland will have a cold start with a slight patchy frost in places but fine and bright with blue skies tomorrow - if feeling much colder,