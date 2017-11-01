Dustin Hoffman apologises after author accuses him of 'sexual harassment' on film set

Actor Dustin Hoffman has apologised following allegations of sexual harassment during the filming of his 1985 film Death Of A Salesman.

Author Anna Graham Hunter claimed that the Hollywood actor used "vulgar" language and touched her inappropriately when she was a 17-year-old intern at a New York film studio.

Writing in the Hollywood Reporter, she said: "He asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did. He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my a**, he talked about sex to me and in front of me."

Two-time Oscar-winner Hoffman said in a statement: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation.

"I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."