'Gosh I'm terrified': Arron Banks mocks probe into his multi-million-pound Brexit campaign funding

Former Ukip donor Arron Banks was a prominent figure in the Leave campaign alongside Nigel Farage. Credit: PA

Brexit campaigner Arron Banks has mocked investigators who are looking into whether his multi-million-pound donations during the 2016 EU referendum breached campaign finance rules. Mr Banks, the former Ukip donor and Leave.EU chairman, tweeted "gosh I'm terrified" after the elections watchdog probe into donations and loans was announced.

The Electoral Commission will also examine Better for the Country Limited (BFTCL). The company, which was not registered as a permitted participant in the referendum, lists Mr Banks as a director and has its registered office at the same address at Leave.EU. Five registered campaigners reported donations from BFTCL totalling more than £2.3 million.

£2.3m Total donations from Better for the Country Limited, company that lists Arron Banks as a director.

£6m The combined loans Arron Banks made to Leave.EU on non-commercial terms.

Mr Banks also made three loans worth £6 million on non-commercial terms to Leave.EU. Among the areas the Electoral Commission will look at include:

Whether BFTCL, Mr Banks and recipients of funds from them may have committed offences under election law.

Whether BFTCL was the true source of donations made to referendum campaigners in its name, or if it was acting as an agent

What steps the recipients of the donations took to verify the identity and permissibility of BFTCL as a donor

Whether Mr Banks was the true source of loans reported by a referendum campaigner in his name