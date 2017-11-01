More than 100 pupils taken out of classes for wearing wrong footwear

The students were taken out of regular lessons for wearing the wrong footwear. Credit: The Hart School

Around 120 pupils who turned up for lessons wearing the wrong footwear were taken out of classes and asked to work at desks in a gym. The Hart School in Rugeley, Staffordshire, said the students had breached a long-standing "no trainers" rule which classifies black leather Converse shoes as pumps. Around 20 children were taken home by their parents as a result of the enforcement action at the school on Monday, following the half-term.

Black leather Converse footwear are not allowed at the school. Credit: Converse.co.uk

The school's policy says footwear must be plain back leather or look like leather, be fully polishable and have no logo. Guidance was also published on social media in July, before students returned from the summer break, showing shoes deemed unsuitable. But some parents believe the policy is misleading. One told the Express and Star the school had changed their policy at the start of the school year banning all leather Converse. “Most parents had already bought these shoes beforehand and as they are not cheap have refused to change them, which has led to a high percentage of students being sent into isolation."

The school's guidance on footwear deemed suitable or inappropriate. Credit: The Hart School